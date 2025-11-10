Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Snow in Troy (Contributed by Jacob Ferguson)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley saw its first snow of the season on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are the snowfall totals from across the area, according to the National Weather Service:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY:

  • Miamisburg - 2.5″
  • Bellbrook - 3.1″
  • Phillipsburg - 4.0″
  • Brookville - 4.0″
  • Vandalia - 4.0″

GREENE COUNTY:

  • Spring Valley - 4.0″
  • Beavercreek - 3.7″
  • Port William - 3.0″

CLARK COUNTY:

  • Enon - 2.3″

MIAMI COUNTY:

  • Piqua - 3.6″
  • West Milton - 4.0″

DARKE COUNTY:

  • Bradford - 2.1″
  • Greenville - 3.0″

CLINTON COUNTY:

  • Blanchester - 5″
  • Wilmington - 4.5″

BUTLER COUNTY:

  • Ross - 1.5″

WARREN COUNTY:

  • Waynesville - 4.0″
  • Mason - 1.3″

SHELBY COUNTY:

  • Russia - 3.0″
  • Fort Loramie - 2.0″
  • Lockington - 2.4″

LOGAN COUNTY:

  • Lakeview - 3.1″
  • Huntsville - 3.1″
  • Rushsylvania - 4.3″

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY:

  • Saint Paris - 1.3″

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!