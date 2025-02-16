Snow totals: How much did your neighborhood get?

Snow covers the Miami Valley Snow in Troy
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Services has released snow totals for the area.

Here are the snowfall totals across the area as of 1 p.m.:

Montgomery County:

  • Centerville: 4 inches
  • Moraine: 3.5 inches
  • Clayton: 2.4 inches

Clark County:

  • Springfield: 1.82 inches
  • South Charleston: 2.17 inches
  • Enon: 1.95 inches
  • New Carlisle: 1.67 inches

Miami County:

  • Troy: 3.5 inches
  • Piqua: 3.5 inches

Greene County:

  • Beavercreek: 4 inches
  • Xenia: 3.5 inches

Darke County:

  • New Madison: 3 inches

Shelby County:

  • Sidney: 2.5 inches
  • Houston: 2 inches

Butler County:

  • Middletown: 1.4 inches
  • Oxford: 2.5 inches
  • Fairfield: 2.5 inches

Warren County:

  • Lebanon: 3.6 inches
  • Springboro: 3 inches
  • Carlisle: 2.5 inches
  • Mason: 2.5 inches

Clinton County:

  • Wilmington: 2.7 inches

Any snow totals the National Weather Service receives will show up on this interactive map.

