A soaking rain is heading in mid week, here’s what it means for our Halloween plans

DAYTON — A wave of low pressure is bringing impacts for just about everyone over the Miami Valley and will have big changes for your trick-or-treating plans. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. The spooky season is almost over as Halloween is Friday!

Tuesday is still a rather quiet, nice day with increasing sunshine, but the rain will be arriving Wednesday evening around sunset and through the first half of Thursday. Right now it’s just getting its act together out west.

Since this rain is arriving from the south and exiting to the east, that is where the highest rain totals will be. If you live north and west of Dayton, you may not see a ton of rain from this system.

Tracking rain to impact us mid week

So what does this mean for Halloween?! The rain should be moving out, but it will be noticeably cool and breezy. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s for trick-or-treating time.