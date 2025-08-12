Some Dayton high schoolers face first day without buses

DAYTON — The majority of students in Miami Valley’s largest district headed back to school on Tuesday, and some of them did not have a bus to get there.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with parents and Dayton Public Schools’ superintendent about the first day without high school buses. He’ll have the latest on it tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Students in grades 1-9 returned to the classroom, but those ninth-grade students didn’t have school buses or a district-issued bus pass to get them to or from school.

Having freshman students return first helps them learn where their classrooms are, but it also helps the district see what an informal transportation system will look like.

News Center 7 caught up with parents and grandparents waiting in a long line of cars waiting to pick up students from Ponitz High School.

“It is what it is, you’ve got to do for your kids and grandkids,” Mary Lou Swabb, a great-grandparent in the pickup line, said.

