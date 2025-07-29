Some Dayton teens to receive emergency response training, survival kits ahead of school year

The training, scheduled for August 11, is a pilot program designed to equip at-risk teens with skills to handle emergencies.

DAYTON — Some students with the Victory Project will start the school year with specialized survival kits after completing emergency response training.

The training, scheduled for August 11, is a pilot program designed to equip at-risk teens with skills to handle emergencies.

“Unfortunately, they may be exposed to a situation where there’s somebody who’s been seriously injured,” said Monnie Bush, owner of the Victory Project. “They want to be useful, and I think the other reason is just the career path.”

The Victory Project is a privately run non-profit organization in Dayton that mentors at-risk teens. This is the first time it has implemented a program like this.

Bush explained that many students volunteered for the training, recognizing its potential necessity in their schools and neighborhoods.

The training is conducted by the Pohl Group, an organization specializing in teaching emergency response to active shooter situations and other emergencies.

After completing the training, students will receive a ‘TACMED’ survival kit, which includes tourniquets, bandages, chest seals, gauze, and other life-saving equipment.

“It’s one of those things where I’d rather have it, not need it than need it and not have it,” Bush said.

