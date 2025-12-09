Some organizations seeing smaller donations compared to previous years

DAYTON — The Salvation Army’s iconic red kettles are collecting donations this holiday season, but contributions are slightly down compared to last year.

The Salvation Army uses the red kettle to gather donations to fund assistance programs and community events, including youth and social services and Christmas programs.

This year, however, donations are tracking a little less than last year, possibly due to cold weather.

“I’m tracking a little less than last year. That could be because there’s been a lot of cold weather that’s been happening,” Tim Erlandson of Salvation Army Dayton said.

The Salvation Army’s red kettle tradition began over a century ago in San Francisco, when one of its officers placed a red bucket at the wharf to collect donations.

This year, the Salvation Army anticipates serving over 3,500 families with Christmas meals, nearly 200 more families than last year.

Donations not only fund Christmas food assistance but also support the Salvation Army’s programs throughout the entire year.

