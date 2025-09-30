Son accused of stabbing, killing father in Ohio

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A man is accused of stabbing and killing his father in Wood County on Monday night, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

The incident happened at a house in the 1000 block of Devil’s Hole Road around 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, authorities found 66-year-old Raymond Dannenberger outside the house.

WTOL-11 reported that Raymond was pronounced dead on scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said Raymond’s son, Richard Dannenberger, 36, was arrested at a nearby home.

He was booked in the Wood County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation, according to WTOL-11.

Richard appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon, where the Wood County Prosecutor claimed he also strangled Raymond’s wife.

Our CBS affiliate reported that she survived the alleged attack.

He is also accused of killing a dog at the house where the stabbing occurred.

“Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the case,” Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson told WTOL-11. “There’s also an indication that a dog that was at the residence was stabbed to death and that another individual, the defendant’s wife was choked. So we consider Mr. Dannenberger to be a serious danger to the community, considering the fact that police were able to see him and order him to stop and still he ran away, we would consider him a flight risk.”

Richard’s bond is due to be back in court on Oct. 9 and has a bond of $500,000.

