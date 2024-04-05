South Carolina’s Bree Hall loves to work, her former high school coach says Former Wayne High School graduate Bree Hall is seeking her second national championship at South Carolina at the Women's Final Four in Cleveland this weekend.

Anyone who knows Bree Hall from her days at Wayne High School isn’t surprised that she’s showing up under the glaring spotlight that South Carolina women’s basketball has attracted the last three years.

Just ask the junior guard’s former coach at Wayne, Travis Trice.

Hall has always been someone who loves to work and gives it that competitive edge, Trice told News Center 7.

Hall and the Gamecocks are part of Friday night’s star-studded Final Four of the NCAA Division I women’s basketball Tournament in Cleveland.

South Carolina (30-0) will take the floor as the overall No. 1 seed against the No. 3-seed North Carolina State Wolfpack (31-6). Tipoff is 7 p.m.

The University of Connecticut Huskies (33-5), the No. 3-seed led by guard Paige Bueckers takes on No. 1-seed Iowa Hawkeyes (33-4) and jump-shooting machine Caitlin Clark in the nightcap.

Travis said the one thing people haven’t seen from Hall is that she can score the basketball, and he said he saw plenty of that at Wayne.

Hall, twice named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll (2022 and 2023), was a McDonald’s All-America player (2021) and Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Miss Basketball, also in 2021.

She is averaging 9.5 points per game this season. Hall scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in 30 minutes on the floor in South Carolina’s Elite Eight victory over the Oregon State Beavers.





