Southwest Ohio Amazon data center stalls development

WILMINGTON — Amazon’s proposal for a $4 billion data center in Southwest Ohio has hit a snag as Wilmington city leaders delayed final approval after community backlash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Wilmington City Council had voted in favor of the project just two weeks ago, but opposition from residents, who believe the facility will be too close to homes and schools, prompted the delay.

Townhalls are scheduled for next month to discuss the project further. City officials aim to address the community’s concerns during these meetings and seek input from residents.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group