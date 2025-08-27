Speed camera program to grow as Dayton City Commission approves multi-million dollar vendor contract

Speed enforcement camera in Dayton
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton Police are adding more speed cameras and potentially bringing back red light cameras in their effort to keep drivers safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to representatives for the city and local drivers about the growing number of speed cameras. Hear why some drivers aren’t against more cameras tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton City Commissioners approved a new $5.5 million contract with a new vendor for the program.

The city believes its new vendor will use improved technology, and it will save the city money.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!