Speed limits could drop on busy streets in Dayton; Here’s why

Several congested traffic spots around Dayton could see lower speed limits soon.

Speed limits could drop on busy streets in Dayton; Here’s why

DAYTON — Several congested traffic spots around Dayton could see lower speed limits soon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Dayton City Commissioners recently took steps to approve an ordinance that allows them to change speed limits in business districts.

TRENDING STORIES:

These areas attract large crowds, which include more people walking around or riding bikes.

And that’s what city planners are worried about.

“We want to reduce collisions, improve safety, reduce any pedestrian or bicyclists getting hit, and do so by lowering the speeds,” Dayton City Planner Cameron Goschinski said.

Goschinski said this ordinance is part of the city’s overall Street Safety Plan, and it will allow speeds to be reduced to as low as 25 mph in a business district.

However, the change isn’t happening right away.

“There will be a full engagement process, whether it’s NextDoor, Facebook, also in-person, canvas the neighborhoods,” Goschinski said.

The city knows people often think only downtown is a business district, but the criteria are any block or area with more than 50% of the structures built for business use.

That means parts of Wayne Avenue and Salem Avenue are considered business districts.

“That is entirely understandable why you’d want to lower the speed limit in such a busy place,” Dayton resident Chandley Morlock said.

Morlock said he’s seen trouble on lower Salem Avenue.

“I’ve personally seen a car flip over on the road once on this darn street right here,” he said.

City leaders said any speed limit changes may come with other features to help reduce speeds.

“There could be a traffic study that calls for a speed bump or a road diet,” Goschinski said.

The current speed limits in all the city’s business districts will remain in place for now until circumstances show they warrant a change.

This ordinance will receive final approval at the city commission meeting in two weeks.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group