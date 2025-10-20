Sports Pharmacy Emerges at Medicine–Athletics Crossroads

CEDARVILLE — Hayden Lee, a student at Cedarville University, has been appointed as a student board member of the U.S. Sports Pharmacy Group (USSPG) as of August 2025, highlighting the growing role of pharmacists in sports medicine.

Lee, who is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) and Master of Business Administration (MBA), joins the USSPG, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing pharmacists’ roles in sports medicine and athletic performance. The group focuses on safe medication management, anti-doping compliance, and athlete wellness.

“Hayden has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership and innovation in the field of sports pharmacy,” said Dr. Justin Cole, director of the Center for Pharmacy Innovation at Cedarville University.

Lee’s involvement with the USSPG allows him to advocate for student pharmacists by contributing to board decisions and fostering mentorship. His role is seen as a bridge between student pharmacists and established leaders in sports pharmacy.

The USSPG promotes education, research, and collaboration to create opportunities for pharmacists to innovate in medication development. Lee’s appointment is a testament to his leadership abilities and advocacy in the field.

At the inaugural USSPG Sports Pharmacy Summit in April, Lee was inspired by the organization’s vision and saw the student board member role as an opportunity to advocate for athletes and fellow student pharmacists.

“Sports pharmacy is such a niche area and sits at the intersection of medicine, performance, and compliance, allowing room for entrepreneurial thinking,” Lee said. “By blending my clinical training with business insight, I hope to create new resources to serve athletes, teams, and organizations in ways that go beyond traditional pharmacy.”

Lee credits Cedarville University’s Pharm.D./MBA degree pathway with equipping him to pursue both innovation and leadership in his goal of a career in sports pharmacy.“Cedarville has shaped my professional journey by providing rigorous clinical training through the Pharm.D. program, sharpening my strategic insight through the MBA, and grounding me in a Christ-centered commitment to service,” Lee said.

Lee’s involvement with the USSPG reflects a broader shift in pharmacy education and practice, recognizing the unique demands of athletic care. As the field of sports pharmacy continues to grow, students like Lee are helping shape its future by combining clinical knowledge, leadership skills, and a passion for athlete wellness.

