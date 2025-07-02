Springfield announces new public transit system

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield is gearing up to roll out its new public transit system.

The city will be turning to Field Trips, a new “tech-enabled” system that offers on-demand shared rides. It’s expected to launch on July 15.

Field Trips will allow residents to travel anywhere within city limits, according to a city spokesperson.

With the new system, Springfield residents will be able to book rides by app, web, or phone.

The new system will replace SCAT, which will officially end its service on July 29.

Instead of buses, Field Trips uses smart routing technology and minivan-sized vehicles, which the city says are more flexible than the traditional buses.

City officials say this new system will eliminate the need for transfers and help residents access six times as many job opportunities.

“The goal of Field Trips is to offer improved, modernized services that are more efficient, allow us to reach and serve more people, and provide a customer-focused experience,” Jason Via, Deputy Director of Public Safety and Operations for the City of Springfield, said. “We will ensure that the system remains accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities, non-English speakers, those without access to the internet, or individuals who don’t have credit cards or bank accounts.”

