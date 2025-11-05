Springfield man charged with 8th OVI offense

CLARK COUNTY — A repeat OVI offender is facing yet another charge.

Jonathan Piersoll was arrested after being pulled over by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers for a marked lanes violation.

Troopers said that Piersoll displayed multiple indicators of impairment during the traffic stop.

Further investigation revealed that he was impaired, leading to his arrest for felony OVI.

Piersoll had previously been convicted of OVI seven times. Two of the seven were felony convictions.

