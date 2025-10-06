Springfield man indicted on rape, assault charges involving minors

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man, Harold L. Smith Jr., 57, was indicted this week on 17 sexual abuse charges, including 13 counts of rape.

The charges against Smith include two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

According to the indictment, twelve of the rape charges allege assaults that occurred between January 1 and February 21, involving the two victims.

One victim is 11 years old, but would have been 10 during part of the outlined time period, and the other is 15, but would have been 14 during the alleged rapes. Another rape charge alleges an assault of a then 8-year-old between January 1 and February 25.

The pandering obscenity charges involve the 11-year-old victim, alleging that Smith created, reproduced, or published obscene material involving the alleged victim when they were 10 on January 11.

The indictment also alleges Smith committed two counts of gross sexual imposition, involving having sexual contact with another person who is less than 13 years old, between January 1 and February 21, involving the 11-year-old.

