Springfield man seeks justice after he was attacked by a pit bull

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A pit bull attacked a man on Wednesday night in Springfield, and now he wants the dog gone.

Christopher Donohoe said, “It keeps biting me. I have an 8-year-old that comes over every other weekend. What if that was him up there with me?”

Some people in the neighborhood keep an eye out because Donohoe was told one of the three pit bulls running loose has a history of biting.

“She said she worked for the Clark County Humane Society before this for four years, and this dog has reports of biting multiple people,” Donohoe said.

He became a victim of a pit bull that was terrorizing the quiet neighborhood while he was checking his mail. Three pit bulls ran after him, he said.

“I backed away; two of them left me alone. The third one did not. It bit me on my leg,” Donohoe said.

