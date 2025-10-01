Springfield mentoring program helps students through conflict

SPRINGFIELD — A mentorship program in Springfield is teaching students vital life skills such as conflict resolution and effective communication to help them make better choices.

The program, initiated by Chris Wallace eight years ago, has expanded from 10 students in one school to nearly 200 students across nine schools.

“We’ve had a lot of different things said about Springfield, that we’re not good, but there are so many good things happening here,” said Richard Quisenberry, a mentor with the Student Mentor Coalition.

Springfield has experienced close to a dozen homicides this year, surpassing the total from the previous year.

The mentorship program aims to address these issues by equipping students with tools to handle challenges independently.

Troy Harrison, a junior at Springfield High School, shared that the program encourages students to think about their future.

Aarenee Belle, a sophomore, mentioned that the program has made her reconsider her choices by asking herself, ‘What would coach Wallace do?’

The mentorship program’s focus on life skills is seen as a way to set students up for success and keep them on a positive path.

