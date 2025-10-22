Springfield, Nehemiah Foundation partner to expand warming center operations

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield is collaborating with local organizations to provide a warming shelter this winter for residents in need of a safe, warm place to stay when temperatures drop.

The warming shelter, located at the Salvation Army on 15 S. Plum St., will open when temperatures reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, operating from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. During single-digit temperatures, the shelter will operate 24 hours until conditions improve.

“This partnership represents a unified community effort to care for our most vulnerable residents,” said Logan Cobbs, Director of Community Development. “By opening the shelter at a higher temperature threshold and extending hours during extreme cold, we’re taking a crucial step to ensure that everyone in our City has a safe and warm place to stay.”

Under the proposed agreement between the City and the Nehemiah Foundation, the shelter will provide dinner and breakfast daily for its guests. Case management services will also be available on-site to connect individuals with housing resources, mental health support, and other essential services.

Separate areas will be available for men, women, and children, ensuring privacy and safety for all guests.

The City Commission has approved approximately $28,000 in partial funding for this initiative through a grant with the Nehemiah Foundation, supported by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

The Nehemiah Foundation’s Faith Community Crisis Response Team will oversee shelter operations and coordinate with local agencies, including Springfield Police, Fire/EMS, and community service providers, to ensure a safe and supportive environment.

“We’re all working together—faith groups, city leaders, and community organizations—to meet this need," said Aaron Roy, Director of the Faith Community Crisis Response Team at the Nehemiah Foundation. “Our goal is not only to keep people warm but also to help connect them to long-term solutions.”

