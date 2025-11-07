Springfield to open warming shelter ahead of forecasted drop in temperatures

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield will open a warming shelter from November 9 to November 11 to provide residents with a safe and warm place to stay as temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing.

The warming shelter will be open at The Salvation Army on S. Plum Street.

It will operate from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night, offering dinner and breakfast.

“When temperatures drop, no one in our community should be left without a safe place to go,” Logan Cobbs, Director of Community Development, said.

There will be case management services to connect individuals with housing resources, mental health support, and other essential services.

Separate areas will be available for men and for women and children.

The warming shelter is a collaborative effort between the City of Springfield, the Nehemiah Foundation’s Faith Community Crisis Response Team, the Salvation Army, Sheltered Inc., and other community organizations. It is supported through a Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Nehemiah Foundation is seeking volunteers to help staff the warming shelter throughout the winter season. The organization is also accepting monetary donations as well as prepackaged snacks, bottled water, and supplies such as new socks, hats, gloves, coats, undergarments, and towels to support shelter operations and guests.

Those interested in helping can contact Aaron Roy at aaron@nehemiahfoundation.org or 937-325-6626, ext. 4 for more information.

