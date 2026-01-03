Stabbing reported in Dayton neighborhood

HARRISON TWP. — Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in Dayton.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The stabbing was reported in the 5200 block of Skylane Drive around 2:34 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2nd child injured in Springfield house fire dies
- Ohio couple found dead inside home; family releases statement
- Travel alert: Delta cancels Caribbean flights amid strikes in Venezuela
News Center 7 has a crew at the scene. They report seeing at least four Dayton police cruisers at the scene.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group