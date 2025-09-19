Stabbing reported in Riverside; police searching for armed, dangerous suspect

Police lights
Police lights FILE PHOTO (fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a stabbing in Riverside.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:20 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 4500 block of Derwent Drive for a stabbing.

Through an investigation, police identified the suspect as Zachary Fugate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fugate was described as a white man in his 20s with dark hair and a scruffy beard.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Police urged that he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, call 911.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!