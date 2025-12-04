Stabbing suspect steals Middletown cruiser, taken into custody in Kentucky

MIDDLETOWN — A man accused of stabbing someone in Middletown later stole a police cruiser while officers were looking for him.

Police said this happened early Thursday morning when officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of Bonita Drive around 3:50 a.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a victim with over 30 stab wounds, according to Middletown Division of Police.

The victim was first taken to Atrium Medical Center before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Crabtree, ran from the scene, prompting the response of a Middletown Police K9 to try and track him.

While attempting to track him down, Crabtree was able to get into a locked Middletown Police cruiser through a window.

Dash camera video from another cruiser on the scene showed a man, who police said is Crabtree, getting into the cruiser and driving off.

Police put out a BOLO for the cruiser, and it was later found in Independence, Kentucky.

Crabtree was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Det. Connor Kirby at (513) 425-7736.

