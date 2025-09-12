‘Stand Down’ event celebrates 20th Anniversary, helping veterans with homelessness

DAYTON — The Dayton VA Medical Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of its ‘Stand Down’ event, part of a nationwide initiative to support veterans, especially those facing homelessness.

The event, which began nearly 40 years ago on the West Coast, aims to provide veterans with access to essential resources such as health care, legal aid, and community support. In Dayton, dozens of veterans gathered to receive assistance and reconnect with fellow service members.

“I get to see my brothers and sisters in arms. They serve those great resources that let us know what’s available in the community, and I enjoy it,” said Mike, an Army veteran from the mid-seventies who regularly attends the event.

Gina Kicos, the Homeless Programs Manager at Dayton Veterans Affairs, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, “We have services here related to health care, health screenings, mental health, and substance abuse treatment. But we also have services like legal aid and people here to talk about benefits, eligibility, and enrollment.”

The ‘Stand Down’ event provides a platform for veterans to access a variety of services in one location. This includes health screenings, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and legal aid. It also offers veterans the chance to learn about benefits and eligibility, ensuring comprehensive support.

Veterans attending the event, like Mike, appreciate the opportunity to connect with others who have served. Mike shared that despite facing tough times, the camaraderie and resources available at the VA help him maintain a positive outlook.

The ‘Stand Down’ event in Dayton continues to be a vital resource for veterans, fostering a sense of community and providing essential services to those in need.

