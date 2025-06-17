Standoff ongoing in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — A domestic situation escalated into a SWAT standoff in Kettering Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers were initially called out to the area of Mini Court and Aragon Avenue in Kettering around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to dispatchers.

Police on the scene told News Center 7 that this started as a domestic situation.

At least two people have already come out of the house, but the suspect remains inside.

Police have the area taped off.

News Center 7 spotted Kettering Police, Dayton Police, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) on the scene.

We reached out to BCI, who told us they were requested by Kettering Police to assist.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

