State announces temporary ban on ‘intoxicating hemp’

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has temporarily banned “intoxicating” hemp.

Intoxicating hemp products, such as edibles, gummies, and other consumables containing delta-8, can mostly be found at vape shops and some gas stations.

Delta-8 produces a high similar to the effects of marijuana, but milder. The compound is extracted by modifying hemp, which is a legal crop in Ohio.

DeWine signed an executive order that goes into effect on Oct. 14, requiring retailers to remove these products from their shelves.

“These products are marketed to kids and are made to look like their favorite candy and treats,” DeWine said. “With no regulation and wide availability, it is all too easy for kids to get them.”

In addition to no restrictions on who can purchase them, DeWine says there is also no restrictions on testing and the sellers don’t know exactly what is in the products.

The order is in effect for 90 days, at which point the General Assembly can decide whether or not to extend it.

