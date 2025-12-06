State to create escaped convict alert system

FILE PHOTO: Officials said that 10 inmates were able to escape because of help from a jail maintenance worker.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law earlier this week that looks to create an escaped convict alert system.

The legislation specifies that the Escaped Convict Alert Program (ECAP) applies to individuals convicted of, indicted for, or charged with felony offenses, and excludes community-based correctional facilities and halfway houses from the program.

The law allows for local or regional adaptations of the alert system.

It also grants liability protections to broadcasters and systems that participate, regardless of whether an alert is ultimately broadcast.

ECAP does not permit the use of the federal Emergency Alert System unless expressly allowed by federal law.

