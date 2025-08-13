State Disaster Relief Program authorized for local county, 11 others impacted by severe weather

SHELBY COUNTY — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) to aid 12 counties, including one in the Miami Valley, affected by severe storms and flooding in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The SDRP provides state assistance for damage repairs, debris removal, and emergency protective measures in counties that do not meet the threshold for federal assistance but qualify for state support, according to a release from DeWine’s office.

This decision follows a series of weather events that caused significant damage across the state.

TRENDING STORIES:

Among the counties eligible for SDRP is Shelby County. It’s listed with counties affected by storms from March 30 to April 10 of this year.

Other counties eligible for the SDRP assistance include Jackson County, which was affected by storms from February 14 to 16, 2025; Athens, Clermont, Hamilton, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Noble, Scioto, and Washington counties, which experienced severe weather from March 30 to April 10, 2025; and Fairfield County, which was impacted by storms from July 26 to 28, 2025.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program designed to help local governments and eligible private non-profit organizations manage costs associated with storm damage. It is specifically intended for instances where damages meet a countywide per capita indicator, allowing the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.

More information on the State Disaster Relief Program is available here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group