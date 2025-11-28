State Governors place wager on OSU vs Michigan game

Governor Mike DeWine (left) and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right) have placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry game.

OHIO/MICHIGAN — The Governors of Ohio and Michigan have placed a friendly wager ahead of the football game between the Ohio State University and the University of Michigan.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to face their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at noon on Nov. 29th.

Both governors wagered chips to represent their states.

“Every year, this rivalry brings out the best of Ohio — our pride, passion, and belief in the Buckeyes,” Governor DeWine said. “I’m confident that Coach Ryan Day and this Buckeyes team will bring home the win. Ohioans know what toughness looks like, and we will see that on full display this Saturday. Go Bucks!”

Gov. DeWine wagered the following potato chips made in Ohio:

Conn’s Potato Chips from Zanesville

Grippo’s from Cincinnati

Jones’ Potato Chips from Mansfield

Mikesell’s

Gov. DeWine also included Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes to represent his team.

“As the mom of two Wolverines, I know Michigan will bring strength, grit, and championship swagger to The Game,” Governor Whitmer said. “I encourage every Michigander to wear Maize and Blue as we cheer on the Leaders and the Best in the biggest game of the year. I am confident that the Wolverines can beat that school down south for the fifth year in a row. Go Blue!”

Gov. Whitmer wagered the following potato chips made in Michigan:

Better Made from Detroit

Great Lakes Potato Chips from Traverse City

Downey’s Potato Chips from Waterford

