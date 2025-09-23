State launches AI-powered app for reporting suspicious activity

AI is helping report crimes in Ohio in real time.

News Center 7 spoke to Public Safety Director Andy Wilson. He explains that Ohio is the first to use a program like this LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Wilson said the state feels like a pioneer in this space.

He said up until now, people were having to go to the Ohio Department of Public Safety website to fill out a form to report a crime tip.

They hope that using an app on your phone will appeal to more people, including younger kids.

