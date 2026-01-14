State leaders encourage everyone to buckle up in Ohio

State leaders began a new seat belt campaign in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel said the purpose is to remind Ohioans about seat belt safety.

State leaders encourage everyone to buckle up in Ohio

OHIO — State leaders began a new seat belt campaign in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel said the purpose is to remind Ohioans of the importance of buckling up, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

The campaign highlights that seat belts have saved more than 375,000 lives since 1975, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

TRENDING STORIES:

The campaign, launched at The Ohio State University in Columbus, utilizes a powerful visual message: images of families filling the seats of Ohio Stadium to represent lives saved by seat belt use.

“Every seat in Ohio Stadium represents a life that matters — someone’s parent, child, teammate, or friend,” said Lt. Governor Tressel. “Wearing a seatbelt every time you get in the car is one of the most important things you can do. It can make the difference between getting home safely and a loss that changes a family forever.”

Gov. DeWine underscored the dual importance of wearing a seat belt, the spokesperson said.

“Wearing a seatbelt every time you get in the car isn’t just about protecting yourself; it’s about protecting your loved ones,” said Governor DeWine. “Too many families in Ohio have been forever changed by crashes involving those not wearing seatbelts.”

As part of this effort, a series of images was placed throughout Ohio Stadium to show how many lives could be saved and the personal connections behind each statistical figure.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group