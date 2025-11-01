State Patrol’s annual holiday card contest now open

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now accepting submissions for its annual holiday card contest.

The contest is designed for children up to 12 years old and has been around 2019, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The winner will have their artwork featured in the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s quarterly Flying Wheel magazine, displayed on the social media accounts, and be Colonel Charles Jones’ official holiday card.

The spokesperson said children who participate in the contest must meet the following criteria:

Eligibility: Must be 12 years of age or younger and live in Ohio.

Paper size: Design must be submitted on a standard 8 1/2″ x 11″ sheet of paper.

The artwork must include the Ohio State Highway Patrol Stetson and Flying Wheel emblem, the Ohio flag, and the message “Happy Holidays from Our Family to Yours.”

The child’s name cannot be written directly onto the artwork, the spokesperson said.

Once the artwork is ready to go, email a picture of it to HolidayCard@dps.ohio.gov.

Parents or guardians need to include the child’s name and grade, the child’s school name (include city and county), and a parent’s or guardian’s contact information (email and phone number).

The artwork must be submitted no later than Nov. 15 at noon to be considered.

For more information, click here.

