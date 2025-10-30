State to provide up to $25M in food assistance for families impacted by shutdown

Packed food bags (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

The state announced a plan to provide up to $25 million in food assistance to help families affected by the anticipated suspension of federal SNAP benefits.

Gov. Mike DeWine will sign an executive order directing the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to allocate $7 million to Ohio food banks and up to $18 million in emergency relief benefits for over 63,000 Ohioans, including more than 57,000 children.

“The easiest and best way to help Ohioans in need of food assistance is for U.S. Senate Democrats to end its filibuster of SNAP benefits,” said DeWine.

The plan comes as the federal government shutdown threatens the availability of SNAP benefits, which provide approximately $264 million in food benefits to 1.4 million Ohioans monthly.

Ohio Works First recipients will see their benefits doubled temporarily, with emergency relief benefits distributed weekly to adapt to the ongoing situation.

While the state provides temporary relief, DeWine stressed that a federal solution remains the best course of action to address the needs of Ohio families.

