State releases model policy for AI in education

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce announced the release of a model policy on artificial intelligence (AI) in education today.

It’s designed to help public schools, community schools, and STEM schools responsibly use AI in education, according to a spokesperson with the department.

All Ohio school districts must adopt an AI policy by July 1, 2026, per House Bill 96.

This model gives schools a template for the policy that can be customized to meet local needs, the spokesperson said.

“Ohio’s AI in Education Model Policy demonstrates our commitment to preparing students to succeed in a technology-driven world that is increasingly being shaped by AI,” Stephen Dackin, Director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, said.

The model policy was developed in collaboration with Ohio’s AI in Education Coalition.

It addresses the appropriate use of AI by students and staff, promotes ethical practices in its application, and sets standards for data privacy and security, the spokesperson said.

The model policy also provides recommendations for integrating AI into curricula, evaluating third-party AI tools, and aligning with existing policies on academic integrity, bullying, and procurement.

The policy encourages a comprehensive approach, ensuring responsible AI use throughout education.

The department encourages districts across Ohio to review and adopt the model policy or develop a customized version.

Resources for policy development and guidance are available on the Department’s AI in Education webpage.

