State releases review of Children Services following death of 7-year-old Dayton boy

DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Children and Youth has released its completed review of two local children services departments connected to the death investigation of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell is combing through the report and will break down the details tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

The department began the review into the Department of Jobs and Family Services in both Montgomery and Clark counties after Creachbaum’s remains were found by police near a wooded embankment in July.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This review assesses compliance with Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) specific to the intake, screening, assessment/investigation, as well as the safety and risk assessment practices conducted by during this case. In total, there were five areas of non-compliance. Four at Clark County, which was the county in which the child’s guardian resided when the case opened, and one at Montgomery County,” Jodi Norton Trimble, Chief Communications Officer, Ohio Department of Children and Youth, told News Center 7.

Montgomery County released a statement after the review found that Montgomery County Children Services followed all requirements under the Ohio Administrative Code for intake and referral.

“We want to be clear: the proper agency was immediately notified for every report we received,” the county said in a statement.

News Center 7 continues to review the report and statements. We will continue to update this story as it develops.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group