State report cards released; How did your district do?

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2024-2025 school year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data; those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to the Ohio Board of Education.

TRENDING STORIES:

The components include:

Achievement

Progress

Early Literacy

Gap Closing

Graduation

College, Career, Workforce and Military Readiness

Report cards provide information on the progress of districts and schools in raising achievement and preparing students for the future and the data can be used to guide school improvement and respond to student learning needs, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

You can see where the major districts in the region ranked here.

The full list of rankings can be found here.

0 of 29 Dayton Public Schools Dayton Public Schools earned a 2 out of 5 ranking and needs support to meet state standards. Huber Heights City Schools Huber Heights City Schools earned a 2.5 out of 5 ranking and needs support to meet state standards. (Huber Heights City Schools) Oakwood High School Oakwood City Schools earned a 5 out of 5 ranking, significantly exceeding state standards. Kettering City School District Kettering City School District earned a 4 out of 5 ranking. (Kettering City School District) Miamisburg City Schools Miamisburg City Schools earned a 3.5. out of 5 rating, meeting state standards. (Miamisburg City Schools) Centerville City Schools Centerville City Schools earned a 5 out of 5 ranking, significantly exceeding state standards. (Centerville City Schools) Mad River Local Schools Mad River Local Schools earned a 3 out of 5 ranking. (Mad River Local Schools ) Beavercreek City Schools Beavercreek City Schools earned a 4.5 out of 5 ranking, exceeding state standards. (Beavercreek Schools) Fairborn City Schools Fairborn City Schools earned a 4 out of 5 ranking. (Fairborn City Schools) Xenia City Schools Xenia City Schools earned a 3 out of 5 ranking. (Xenia City Schools) Yellow Springs Schools Yellow Springs Schools earned a 4.5 out of 5 ranking. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools earned a 5 out of 5 ranking. (Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools) Springfield City Schools Springfield City Schools earned a 2.5 out of 5 ranking. Clark-Shawnee Schools Clark-Shawnee Schools earned a 4.5 out of 5 ranking. Northwestern Local Schools Northwestern Local Schools earned a 3.5 out of 5 ranking. Northeastern Local Schools Northeastern Local Schools earned a 3 out of 5 ranking. Tecumseh Local Schools Tecumseh Local Schools earned a 3.5 out of 5 ranking. Troy City Schools Troy City Schools earned a 4.5 out of 5 ranking. Tipp City Schools Tipp City Schools earned a 4.5 out of 5 ranking. Piqua City Schools Piqua City Schools earned a 3.5 out of 5 ranking. (Piqua City Schools ) Bethel Local Schools Bethel Local Schools earned a 4 out of 5 ranking. Sidney City Schools Sidney City Schools earned a 2.5 out of 5 ranking. Greenville City Schools Greenville City Schools earned a 3 out of 5 ranking. Urbana City Schools Urbana City Schools earned a rating of 3 out of 5. Eaton Community Schools Eaton Community Schools earned a 4 out of 5 ranking.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group