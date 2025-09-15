State report cards released; How did your district do?

Classroom (Louis-Paul Photo - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2024-2025 school year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data; those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to the Ohio Board of Education.

TRENDING STORIES:

The components include:

  • Achievement
  • Progress
  • Early Literacy
  • Gap Closing
  • Graduation
  • College, Career, Workforce and Military Readiness

Report cards provide information on the progress of districts and schools in raising achievement and preparing students for the future and the data can be used to guide school improvement and respond to student learning needs, according to the Ohio Department of Education.

You can see where the major districts in the region ranked here.

The full list of rankings can be found here.

0 of 29

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!