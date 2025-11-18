State trooper crashes while trying to avoid deer in Warren County

By WHIO Staff

WARREN COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper got into a crash while trying to avoid a deer earlier this month, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The crash happened on State Route 73 near mile marker 11 in Warren County just before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 8.

The trooper was driving a marked OSHP 2022 Dodge Charger cruiser when they saw a deer crossing the road in their lane, the spokesperson said.

In an attempt to avoid the deer, the trooper took evasive action, overcorrected, and then lost control.

The cruiser went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and a culvert before overturning and crashing into a utility pole.

The spokesperson said the cruiser camera accurately depicts this crash.

The trooper was not injured in that crash, the spokesperson said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Hamilton Post.

