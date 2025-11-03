State trooper extinguishes fire twice during crash, saving driver

Trooper Grant E. Baumle (Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WHIO Staff

ALLEN COUNTY — A state trooper was honored for his actions during a crash.

On Aug. 12, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Baumle with the Lima post responded to a fiery crash in Allen County.

A Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a box truck.

A box truck was on fire, and the driver was trapped inside.

Baumle grabbed his fire extinguisher and climbed into the truck, working to put out the flames around the dashboard and driver’s legs.

When the fire reignited, he found a second extinguisher and put out the flames again.

The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a crash report.

Baumle was awarded OSP’s Distinguished Service Medallion.

