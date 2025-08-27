Trooper hospitalized after crash in Greene County; All lanes on U.S. 35 closed

GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash in Greene County Tuesday evening, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash happened on U.S. 35 east between the N. Fairfield Road and Factory Road exits around 10:30 p.m.

An OSHP Xenia Post source told News Center 7 that the trooper was transported to a local hospital, but is going to be okay.

OHGO shows all lanes on U.S. 35 are closed.

News Center 7 crews on scene said several Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies are blocking the highway and Beavercreek police are handling the crash.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

