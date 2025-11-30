State trooper recovering after hit by vehicle on interstate

WATCH: State trooper recovering after hit by vehicle on Indiana interstate A state trooper is recovering after being hit by a vehicle on an Indiana Interstate. (Newsource)
By WHIO Staff

INDIANA — A state trooper is recovering after being hit by a vehicle on an Indiana Interstate.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 465, according to CBS affiliate, CBS 4 in Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say the trooper was inside his squad car when a vehicle hit him.

Medics transported him to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

No word on whether the other driver left the scene or if any charges are pending.

ISP continues to investigate the crash.

