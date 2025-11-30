State trooper recovering after hit by vehicle on interstate

INDIANA — A state trooper is recovering after being hit by a vehicle on an Indiana Interstate.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Interstate 465, according to CBS affiliate, CBS 4 in Indianapolis.
Indiana State Police (ISP) say the trooper was inside his squad car when a vehicle hit him.
Medics transported him to the hospital with non-serious injuries.
No word on whether the other driver left the scene or if any charges are pending.
ISP continues to investigate the crash.
