State trooper rescues orphaned ducklings after mother hit by vehicle on I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several orphaned ducklings were saved after their mother was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) posted the video on its social media page.

Lt. Dallas Root from the OSHP’s Dayton post stepped in to save several orphaned ducklings.

Bodycam video shows that he gathered them off the side of the road on I-70 in Montgomery County.

He placed them in the front seat of his cruiser.

“With help from Brukner Nature Center, the rescued ducklings are now in safe hands,” said OSHP.

