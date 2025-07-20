State trooper rescues orphaned ducklings after mother hit by vehicle on I-70

Orphaned ducklings rescued on I-70 in Montgomery Co. Photo contributed by Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook) (Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook) /Ohio State Highway Patrol (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several orphaned ducklings were saved after their mother was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) posted the video on its social media page.

Lt. Dallas Root from the OSHP’s Dayton post stepped in to save several orphaned ducklings.

Bodycam video shows that he gathered them off the side of the road on I-70 in Montgomery County.

He placed them in the front seat of his cruiser.

“With help from Brukner Nature Center, the rescued ducklings are now in safe hands,” said OSHP.

