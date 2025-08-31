State troopers assisting deputies after injury crash in Darke Co.

State troopers assisting deputies after injury crash in Darke Co.
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — State troopers are helping sheriff’s deputies after an injury crash in Darke County on Saturday night.

Deputies and medics responded just before 7:15 p.m. to reports of a crash on U.S. 127 and State Route 705.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are assisting with the crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that there were injuries and a reported entrapment in this crash.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the wreck.

News Center 7 reached out to them, but no information was available.

We will update this developing story.

