State troopers to focus on impaired driving over Labor Day weekend

ohio highway patrol cruisers
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers are focusing on getting impaired drivers off the roads this Labor Day weekend, according to a spokesperson with the patrol.

Their 2025 Labor Day weekend reporting period started at midnight on Friday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

During last year’s Labor Day reporting period, OSHP had 17 crashes that resulted in 18 deaths, the spokesperson said.

14 of these deadly crashes were OVI-related. Nine of the people who died didn’t use seat belts when they were available.

The spokesperson added that troopers arrested 382 people for impaired driving and issued 932 citations for distracted driving during the reporting period.

“It is important everyone celebrates the Labor Day weekend responsibly. That means designating a sober driver before you go out, ensuring all occupants are wearing their safety belt and putting all distractions away before you drive,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

OSHP asked drivers to “prioritize safety” as they travel throughout the state.

Drivers who would like to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving on Ohio roadways can call #677.

