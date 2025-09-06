State troopers investigating crash on busy intersection in Champaign Co.

Ohio State Highway Patrol STAFF PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a crash at a busy intersection in Champaign County on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State troopers from the Springfield Post and medics responded around 12:50 p.m. to U.S. 36 and State Route 559 on reports of a crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that state troopers arrived at the crash scene.

They will conduct the investigation.

No other information is available.

News Center 7 has contacted OHSP about how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!