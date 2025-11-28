Driver seriously injured after crash involving semi in Clark County

County Line Rd crash (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A driver is seriously injured after a crash involving a semi-truck in Clark County on Thursday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

The crash happened in the area of County Line Road and Urbana Road around 8:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see a car partially under a semi-truck.

Medics took the driver of the car to an area hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the semi was not injured, the trooper said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 crews will continue to follow this story.

