State troopers, medics respond after vehicle reportedly hits house in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded after a vehicle reportedly hit a Clark County house late Saturday night.

Medics and troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway (OSHP) were dispatched before 11:50 p.m. on a reported crash on Fairfield Pike and S. Tecumseh Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that there was no entrapment and no injuries in this crash.

We are working to learn what caused the crash and the cost of any damages to the home.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

