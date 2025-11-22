State troopers, medics respond to ejection crash at busy Greene County intersection

SR-235 crash investigation in Greene County Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person was injured after an ejection crash at a busy Greene County intersection on Saturday.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded around 5:45 p.m. to State Route 235 and Hyde Road on a reported crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, with one person ejected.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that at least one person was injured.

We have a news at the scene and will update this story.

