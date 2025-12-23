State troopers, medics respond to reported crash at Clark Co. intersection

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers and medics responded to a reported crash in Clark County early Tuesday.

Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to a reported crash at the 5900 block of Troy Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that a state trooper was heading to the scene.

They also said that OSHP will handle the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn if there are injuries and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

