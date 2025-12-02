UPDATE: Injuries reported after serious crash at busy Clark County road; roadway shut down

Ohio State Highway Patrol STAFF PHOTO
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Multiple agencies responded to a serious crash on a busy Clark County road early Tuesday.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched just before 5:10 a.m. to U.S. 42 and Summerford Road, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics are also at the scene.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed that there are injuries.

Details on the severity of those injuries were not immediately available.

The crash possibly involved a semi and two other vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

U.S. 42 is currently shut down from South Charleston to the Madison County Line while crews investigate.

News Center 7 has contacted OSHP to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.

We will continue to update this story.

