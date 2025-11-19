State troopers, medics respond to serious crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — State troopers and medics have responded to a serious crash in Trotwood.
Trotwood Police was initially dispatched around 7:57 a.m. to E Main Street and State Route 49 southbound on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor told News Center 7 that the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will investigate the crash.
OSHP confirmed that they have a crew heading to the scene.
No other information is currently available.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
