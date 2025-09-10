UPDATE: Road closed as state troopers investigate serious crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a serious crash in Clark County early Wednesday morning.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta is monitoring this crash. He has alternate routes this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

State troopers and medics responded around 5:37 a.m. to the 6400 block of Fairfield Pike on reports that a vehicle had hit a tree, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

Medics and state troopers are at the scene.

Enon-Mad River Township Fire and EMS wrote in a social media post that Fairfield Pike is closed between Hunter Road and Bobwhite Drive.

They also said that Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and Mad River medics are at the scene.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

